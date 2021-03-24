Free landlord-tenant mediation services being offered in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions is set to expire in just a few weeks, it’s anticipated that another extension could be issued.
Still, mediators helping tenants and landlords resolve rent issues recommend you seek mediation services sooner rather than later.
Starting this week, mediation services to help landlords and tenants resolve rent issues to avoid having to go to court and stop evictions are being offered for free.
It’s all thanks to a partnership between the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire, Economic Opportunity Authority, United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Georgia Legal Services. Both the landlord and tenant have to be willing to participate in the mediation process, and the services are only offered for private, non-subsidized landlord-tenant cases.
The executive director for the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire says over the course of the pandemic, they’ve seen more resolution to these rent cases.
“People are wanting to resolve matters, so the agreement rates are up about five percent. So, we’re well over 50 close to 60 percent agreement rate,” said Jill Cheeks, Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire.
Cheeks says they have plenty of appointment slots open thanks to dozens of mediation volunteers who have signed up to help in the effort.
