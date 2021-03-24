Maintenance on traffic signals, poles could impact traffic on HHI

“We are going to start on the south end signals that will be affected, at Target and arrow first. Try to get those done and out-of-the-way ahead of the spring break week. And then they will work on the signals that are farther away from that in the later portion. It’s a fairly simple operation and if they’re turned out to be any significant impact that we didn’t account for we can stop the operation and come back later,” Project Manager James Cook said.