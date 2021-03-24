Man injured in early-morning shooting in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the neck early Wednesday morning in Hinesville.
Police say it happened on the 100 block of Hancock Street around 2 a.m. They say a man was talking to a friend outside a residence when a car drove by and shot at them.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Savannah where he was treated and released.
Around the same time of the shooting, a Hinesville police officer was patrolling the area and noticed a car with a loud exhaust and dark tinted windows leaving the area. Police say they do not know if the vehicle was involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hinesville Police Department at 912-369-8211.
