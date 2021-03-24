‘March for Meals’ raises awareness for importance of supporting elderly in the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, Senior Citizens Inc. celebrated “March for Meals” with the help of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
Highlighting the importance of the Meals on Wheels program which provides food and a friendly face to seniors across the Coastal Empire.
Despite their efforts, “Georgia is the 8th worst state in the country when it comes to senior hunger,” said SCI President Patti Lyons.
A harsh reality that Senior Citizens Inc has been working to change since they first began providing meals to the elderly more than 60 years ago.
“From that humble beginning of serving 13 seniors I’m so proud to tell you, right now as I’m speaking, 1800 hot meals are being delivered across a four-county region,” said Lyons.
But of course, the work is far from done.
Which is something the past year made crystal clear.
“This pandemic has exposed every vulnerability in our social service system. Those that were hungry became hungrier. Those that were lonely became lonelier,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
That’s why Mayor Johnson teamed up with SCI to help hand deliver meals.
A gift to those who received them and to those handing them out as well.
“I felt like I was seeing my grandmother who has passed away,” said Mayor Johnson.
Stirring up inside of all those involved a familiar feeling.
A feeling of love. A sense of community.
“We become a great community not by our trees and our historic homes but by how we treat people,” Mayor Johnson said.
Treating others as if they were our own family.
Providing a simple need that to them is so much more.
“At the end of the day that’s what it’s about. Meeting people where they are, serving their need where they are,” said Mayor Johnson.
Because Mayor Johnson was involved in handing out meals during March for Meals SCI will receive a grant which will allow them to provide meals for one person for an entire year.
If you’d like to volunteer or donate to SCI, click here.
