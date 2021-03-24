Pooler Pharmacy prepared for influx of people with expanded COVID vaccine eligibility

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - As vaccine eligibility expands, providers are preparing for what they hope will be a rush to get vaccinated.
Pooler Pharmacy has been administering vaccine for several weeks and they say they are ready to continue doing that with expanded eligibility. They say they have the doses in hand to help several hundred more this weekend.
“At this location, we are ready to take on a large number of vaccines, so we have the doses available. We just need the people to please get vaccinated,” Pooler Pharmacy owner Josh Greeson said.
This Saturday, March 27, Pooler Pharmacy will be back in front of Lowe’s on Pooler Parkway from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with 500 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine - which is the only vaccine approved for 16-year-olds and up.
Greeson says the pharmacy has seen an increase in shipment of vaccine and they are without any waste so far. While hundreds have already gotten their shot from the pharmacy, they are hoping more will sign up so we can get closer to herd immunity.
“We’re hopeful to see a rush. That is what I would really like to see. Frankly, I am a little concerned that there could be some hesitancy, but again we just want people to feel comfortable that your healthcare providers are doing all they can to get our community safe and get folks immunized,” Greeson said.
Pooler Pharmacy’s clinic is open to the public, please click here for more information on how to register.
