SC reports 436 new COVID-19 cases, 23 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the state has inched closer to a death toll of 8,000 from COVID-19.
Wednesday’s report included 436 new confirmed and 398 probable cases; and 23 confirmed and six probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 460,736 confirmed cases, 83,189 probable cases, 7,992 confirmed deaths and 1,063 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 14,007 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 4.7%.
To date, the state has performed nearly 6.6 million COVID-19 tests.
As of Friday, DHEC reported more than 1 million South Carolinians had either been fully vaccinated or had begun the vaccine process, depending on whether they took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least the first of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.
