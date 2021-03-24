Top Teacher: Hailey Faircloth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Teaching is a work of the heart, and this week’s WTOC Top Teacher brings that heart into her classroom.
Meet Hailey Faircloth from Screven County Elementary School.
It is easy to say Faircloth loves teaching.
“It just fires me up. I get so excited when they are excited about school and it just makes me want to teach them longer. That is why I tutor in the afternoon, because those kids are struggling but they care, and they love it,” she said.
Faircloth teaches 2nd grade at Screven County Elementary School.
“They love school, and they love you. They really love me, and I really love them. We literally have fun all day long,” Faircloth said. “They also care about their grades, care about learning and take responsibility for that. It’s a really good age.”
Faircloth says building a relationship with love and support is the most important thing she can do for her students.
“That I care, and they can do it. and I believe in them just as much even if they do not believe in themselves, I believe in them. Which I tell them that every day. I have a motivation mirror, if they are saying negative things about themselves, I say go look in the mirror and say 3 positive things to yourself,” Faircloth said. “I want them to know I am on their team. I’m not giving up, even if they want to give up, I’m not giving up so you might as well be on my team too.”
