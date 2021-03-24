UGA star Pickens suffers ACL injury, will need surgery

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Bulldogs star wide receiver George Pickens will need surgery after suffering an ACL injury to his right knee, UGA Athletics confirms.
The school says the junior wide receiver injured the knee in a non-contact play during Tuesday’s practice.
“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement provided by UGA Athletics. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”
The school says Pickens has already begun his pre-operation rehab and a full recovery is anticipated, though no timetable for his return is given.
Pickens led the Bulldogs with six receiving touchdowns in 2020, was tied for the team lead with 36 receptions, and his 513 receiving yards was one short of the team best.
The Hoover, AL native was the Sugar Bowl MVP in his freshman season finale, tying a school record with 12 catches in the Dawgs’ win over Baylor in New Orleans.
