Wednesday: A warming trend begins!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s across the Savannah Metro; a little cooler further inland. It’s dry this morning with areas of fog that may linger until 9 a.m. or so.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s to 80° this afternoon. It’ll remain a bit cooler at the beaches. The forecast is a mostly dry one today.
Near-record warmth and a chance of scattered rain are in the extended forecast.
Temperatures warm into the mid-80s tomorrow and will approach 90° Friday and Saturday afternoons. Sunday will be hot as well. Temperatures remain warm because the cold front should stall inland. This will also lead to a chance of scattered rain and thunder.
Temperatures cool-off significantly behind a stronger cold front late Sunday into Monday.
Enjoy your Wednesday,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.