Young golfers learn from pros at Club Car Championship junior clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of young golfers got the chance to learn from the pros of the Korn Ferry Tour Monday afternoon.
The Club Car Championship helped kick off tournament week with a junior clinic.
“It’s pretty cool just to get experience with the professional players out here,” says Ryan Sutherland. “It’s always good to work on your game.”
Sutherland, a sophomore at New Hampstead High School, was one of nearly 50 junior golfers to take part in Monday’s clinic.
The juniors were broken down in to small groups and rotated through stations to work on chipping, putting, and more.
“It’s an outstanding opportunity for not just our juniors around the area to join in, but for the professionals as well,” says The Landings Club Director of Golf Scott Justman. “They get an opportunity to come out to the community and really learn what Savannah is about.”
The pros will go from teaching to playing Thursday, when the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club tees off at the Deer Creek Course.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.