Are younger Georgians excited about COVID vaccine eligibility?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All Georgians 16 years and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, March 25.
The Peach State is one of the few where eligibility has been opened, but will young adults sign up to get their shot?
“I’m still kind of up in the air about it because I feel like people don’t really know the long-term effects of it yet,” Georgia resident Tyler Farrell said.
“I would decide to do it immediately actually. Yeah, I think that for this situation right now, I think that as soon as it gets over the better,” SCAD student Jiale Tu said.
While it’s just the first day of this expanded eligibility, some providers like Apollo Pharmacy in downtown Savannah say they have already seen interest from young adults.
“We have seen an increase in interest especially at this location since we have a lot of SCAD students in town for their studies and stuff, so they are showing a little bit more interest towards getting the vaccine and it’s a walk away from their dorms and stuff, so it’s been a great response. Easy in and out access for them,” said Kaushal Patel, with the Apollo Pharmacy.
To date Apollo Pharmacy’s two locations have administered more than 400 shots and are still taking appointments. Leaders say there are challenges as a small locally owned pharmacy, but they are glad to help.
“Definitely going, to be honest, it’s not easy, but we are always ready for opportunities to play a small part in our community,” Patel said.
While the public’s opinion on the vaccine varies, most agree it is great to have open eligibility. Some feel it is up to young adults to move the needle forward.
“I think that we are a part of the solution to this, obviously, if we want to reduce transmission it’s got to be all ages. Every age can spread it so I would like to see a little bit more diligence on the part of young people because this is going to be over soon, hopefully,” SCAD student Ben Elhav said.
