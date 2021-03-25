Darien may be left without grocery store when BI-LO closes

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A southeast Georgia town may soon be without a grocery store.
Darien’s mayor confirmed that the BI-LO, off US 17, will close in April.
Come April 11, the BI-LO in Darien is set to close. It’s the only grocery store in town, and some frequent customers say it will be a huge loss to the community.
That’s why locals are coming together to save it.
“I can’t imagine Darien without a grocery store.”
A store many customers don’t want to see go.
“I don’t know what the demographics are, as far as corporate requirements, to maintain a store but the community needs are great,” McIntosh County resident Dale Latty said.
For regular customers, like Alberta Jones, BI-LO’s closure means trips to the grocery store will become less convenient.
“We’ll have to go to Brunswick,” Jones said.
A group of locals, including Ed Perry, recognize the need for a grocery store in town. Perry says the closure is complicated.
“The store is not really for sale,” he said.
Essentially, he is communicating with the parent company of BI-LO, Southeast Grocers, and the property owner to come up with a solution.
“You got to try to get an independent store or another group to come in there and take over the management of the store,” Perry said.
Perry says he’s confident Darien will continue to have a grocery store in town, and asks resident to also stay optimistic.
“I’m going to do what I got to do to help keep it open.”
Southeast Grocers and the property owner have not gotten back to WTOC. We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you updates when more information gets released.
