Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-25-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will fit north of the area today. This allows temps to warm into the 80s with low rain chances. A cold front moves in Friday with a chance for showers and storms mainly in our western zones. The front will stall over the area late Friday before moving back to our north Saturday. This will keep temps well above average, lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers and storms. Seas for will develop Friday and continue into Saturday. A second cold front moves through Sunday with another chance for showers and storms late. High pressure returns Monday with drier air and cooler temps.
Today will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance for showers and storms, greatest rain chances in our western zones, lowest along the coast. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloud with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for shower, highs near 70.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory until 3pm. Today: SE winds 5-10 kts, increasing to 10-15 kts late. Seas 2-3 ft Tonight: S winds at 15 kts. Seas at 2-3 building to 3-4 ft. Friday: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 3-4 ft.
