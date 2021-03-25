Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-25-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will fit north of the area today. This allows temps to warm into the 80s with low rain chances. A cold front moves in Friday with a chance for showers and storms mainly in our western zones. The front will stall over the area late Friday before moving back to our north Saturday. This will keep temps well above average, lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers and storms. Seas for will develop Friday and continue into Saturday. A second cold front moves through Sunday with another chance for showers and storms late. High pressure returns Monday with drier air and cooler temps.