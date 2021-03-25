Deputies asking for publics help locating stolen pressure washer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding the theft of a pressure washer.
Authorities say a Ryobi pressure washer was taken from Burton Wells Recreation Center in Beaufort around 12:25 p.m. on Feb 29.
Anyone with information on the identification of the suspects or incident are asked to call Lance Cpl. Ireland at 843-255-3211 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
