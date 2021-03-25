Deputies asking for publics help locating stolen pressure washer

Deputies asking for publics help locating stolen pressure washer
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding the theft of a pressure washer. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 24, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 7:46 AM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding the theft of a pressure washer.

Authorities say a Ryobi pressure washer was taken from Burton Wells Recreation Center in Beaufort around 12:25 p.m. on Feb 29.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding the theft of a pressure washer.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding the theft of a pressure washer. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding the theft of a pressure washer.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding the theft of a pressure washer. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the identification of the suspects or incident are asked to call Lance Cpl. Ireland at 843-255-3211 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.