First round wraps of the Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday was the first round of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
Shad Tuten, who played his collegiate golf at Armstrong State, finished his round today at five under - pretty high atop the leaderboard.
Tuten shot a 67 on his first round and just a few strokes off the lead. He says having fans back this year and having friends and family able to attend motivated him.
The Augusta-native says he feels comfortable in the Hostess City and says that is a big reason he played a great round.
“Savannah is home. Honestly. Everyone here just makes you feel so great, and it definitely does, you know, make you feel more comfortable, which my caddy and I have been talking about that kind of all year is, you know, you want to get out here and you want to feel comfortable, and most of all, you want to have fun, and that for me, it really helps me to perform my best,” Tuten said.
All three previous winners of this tournament were first-time winners on the tour. Tuten is looking for his first.
He did win the Georgia Open in Savannah and says he feels good about his start but doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.
Tuten is also raising money for Lupus this tournament. More info on that here.
Please click here to check the leaderboard after the first round.
