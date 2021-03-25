Good News: Volunteers at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crowds are generally larger on the weekend at Savannah’s professional golf tournament.
Even when it is the first local pro event to allow general admission in a year.
But there were still a lot of people in position to watch golf during the first round of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
“This kind of thing can’t happen without volunteer work. The Korn Ferry Tour especially wouldn’t exist without volunteer work.”
And volunteers were working everywhere at The Landings Deer Creek course again - populating the course at every turn.
“Over 600 this year in the midst of COVID. Response has been overwhelmingly positive, but I think we’ve enjoyed it so thoroughly.”
This tournament and this community have had one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s strongest volunteer bases from the start, The Landings reaching its target number before the invitation went out to residents the first year of the event.
Now, other communities are being represented as well.
“I just signed up a man from Hilton Head.”
This year the Savannah State women’s golf team is also volunteering, getting supplies where they need to go.
“Just basically taking the players some drinks, water out to coolers and taking them to the range.”
And getting an inside look at professional golf along the way.
“It’s a good experience to see different players trying to make it to the PGA Tour.”
“I think this is a great experience. It actually shows us what we can do, and it helps us a lot.”
And every day at Deer Creek this week, there will be volunteers helping support Savannah’s pro tournament - in the parking lot, at the practice area and where play is taking place.
Even volunteers helping volunteers.
“We are feeding all the volunteers and there are over 600 of them and we feed them breakfast and lunch, so we start at 6 in the morning, and we finish lunch at 3.”
A long day during which volunteers can both help and appreciate the local event.
“It’s absolutely beautiful. You could not ask for a better day, except for the wind blowing hard. I would not want to be playing golf in it, but it’s not bad standing on the tee that’s for sure.”
