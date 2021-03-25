Hilton Head Airport expands flight options

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Six new Midwest cities will have direct flights to Hilton Head Island starting in May.
United Airlines announced Thursday seasonal flights from Hilton Head to Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis will be joining the growing airport’s schedule. The flights will allow more access to and from Hilton Head for cities in the Midwest.
“It’s better access for everybody,” says the airport’s director, Jon Rembold. “We always say more flexibility, more options for people is what we’re able to provide.”
Flights are dispersed throughout the week as follows:
- Cincinnati will be running Monday, Thursday, Saturday.
- Cleveland will be running Wednesday, Friday, Sunday.
- Columbus will be running Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday.
- Indianapolis will be running Wednesday, Friday, Sunday.
- Pittsburgh will be running Monday, Thursday, Saturday.
- St. Louis will be running Monday, Thursday, Saturday.
Hilton Head Chamber Director Bill Miles says extending air service is a form of economic development for the entire island.
“It doesn’t have a smokestack, it’s certainly high tech, it’s making memories that will last a lifetime, and it’s bringing visitors who are going to invest money in our community.”
Flights will begin on May 27, 2021. Tickets are available now at united.com.
