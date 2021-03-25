Leopold’s writing challenge winners celebrated at City Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of Leopold’s 11th annual Creative Writing Challenge were honored at City Hall on Wednesday.
Writers all the way from kindergarten to 12th grade were asked to submit a poem. This year’s theme was friends and family.
Honorees had the opportunity to read their poem aloud at Savannah City Hall. Then they posed for a picture with Mayor Van Johnson and of course taste some ice cream.
Leopold’s was encouraged by the fact that they received just as many contest entries as normal even though the contest was held virtually this year.
The winners and runners up of the competition are:
Grades K-2:
- 1st Place: “My Family and Friends” by Amay Reddy Kindergarten, Godley Station Elementary School
- 2nd Place: “Love and Friendship” by Carson Stack 1st grade, Hesse Elementary School
Grades 3-5:
- 1st Place: “Friends and Family Are My Crew” by Kasey Rodgers 5th grade, Heard Elementary School
- 2nd Place: “Family and Friends” by Joy Hall 5th grade, Haven Elementary School
Grades 6-8:
- 1st Place: “The Ultimate Gift” by Hudson Christopher Miller 7th grade, Esther F. Garrison School of the Arts
- 2nd Place: “The Woods” by Ethan Crowe 6th grade, Veritas Academy
Grades 9-12:
- 1st Place: “Friends and Family” by Julian Wells Deveaux 9th grade, Homeschooled, Springfield, Georgia
- 2nd Place: “The Sayings” by Krystell Sanchez Romero 12th grade, Sol C. Johnson High School
The winning poems can be read here.
