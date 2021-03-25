3 people killed in crash in Jasper Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a deadly wreck in Ridgeland, S.C. where three people died.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 17 at the intersection of Smiths Crossing Road by the Jasper County Farmers Market.
According to the Ridgeland Police Department, a truck pulling a trailer crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two cars.
One of the cars had four people inside. Three people died and the fourth is being treated at a hospital.
Victims’ names have not been released yet as police work to contact family members.
Police also say the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.
