Thursday: Warming trend continues as we near weekend records

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild start with temperatures in the low to mid-60s around the area. Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 80° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s in many areas this afternoon.
The forecast remains dry to mostly dry. Winds will average between 10 and 15 MPH out of the south and southeast. Temperatures dip into the 70s around sunset and will cool into the 60s by sunrise Friday morning.
Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s Friday afternoon. A few spots may reach 90°. A cold front approaches from the northwest, but should stall well inland -sparking a chance of inland scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.
The front lingers across middle Georgia; keeping us warm and mostly dry through the weekend.
A second, stronger, cold front sweeps through Sunday with a chance of showers Sunday and much cooler weather filtering in Sunday night. It’ll be a beautiful start to next work-week!
Have a wonderful Thursday,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.