Vaccine clinic in Sylvania on Saturday as eligibility expands

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A big day for Georgians as a massive effort gets underway across the Peach State.
Providers across the Coastal Empire are working to make sure every eligible Georgian can get a COVID shot.
The clinic Saturday at Optim in Sylvania will be the biggest yet in Screven County. The CEO of the hospital said as more people are now eligible, they hope to make this quick and easy for as many people as possible.
The hospital will have 400 doses available Saturday morning. Until now, local people had to visit the health department or their doctor’s office. This time, they can get vaccinated without leaving their car. Hospital leaders say this helps people who work during the week.
“Having this on a weekend, having it on a Saturday from 9-12 gives them the opportunity to be off work and make an easy drive through,” Optim Screven CEO Lagina Evans said.
She says hospital staff is donating their own time to team with local EMS and staffs from local doctor’s offices to handle what she hopes is a large turnout.
“Drive through, have your vaccine, stay 15 minutes, and you’re able to go home.”
Two housekeeping notes she wants people to know before they get here. One, this is the Moderna vaccine available for people 18 and up, not 16. Two, you can show up without an appointment, but they ask that you call ahead and schedule a time so they can this moving smoothly without getting a bottleneck or large crowd.
