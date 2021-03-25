Which vaccine you receive depends on supply

“Situations where you know it makes sense logistically to do a one and done scenario is where we’ve been targeting Johnson & Johnson, but very reason people are asking for it is the same reason. Particularly in the younger generation, they want to be vaccinated they don’t want to have to come back for a second dose and so they want Johnson & Johnson product. The good news is that we’re told J&J will be shipping more at the end of this month, early next month,” Dr. Davis said.