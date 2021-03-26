Chatham Co. Commission debates continuance of mask mandate

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases in Chatham County continue to decrease.
A look at the community transmission index shows this is the lowest COVID rate in the county since June. But health officials say they will be watching the numbers closely after St. Patrick’s Day.
“This little dip you see right here is right at the entry into St. Patrick’s Week and this little increase that you see right after that is, has occurred since that week. It’s still a little early to know what we’re going to have a significant increase or surge or not, um it will be interesting to see where we are next Friday,” Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said.
While we wait to see what the future holds, Dr. Davis says vaccine efforts are running smoothly. Expanding eligibility has them busy in the coming days.
“That’s good news. I’ve said the best case scenario will be that we’re absolutely booked, and a lot of the younger people are getting vaccinated and that apparently is what is happening,” Dr. Davis said.
He says starting next Wednesday, a new walk-up vaccine clinic will open at the Civic Center. Despite these enhancements, he warned that we can’t get too comfortable yet.
“We’re getting close, we’ve got vaccines, they work, but you know I’m going to channel my Fauci here we’re sort of at a corner, but we haven’t turned the corner yet and if we don’t get people vaccinated we could backslide and have a problem still,” Dr. Davis said.
During Dr. Davis’ COVID update, one of the points of contention was the mask mandate and how the county should move forward.
“My question is if we have a mandate and there’s no means of enforcement what good is it? I mean I’m a little bit perplexed,” District 1 Commissioner Helen Stone said.
While Stone discussed enforcement, Commissioner Dean Kicklighter, who joined the meeting via Zoom, wants to get rid of it entirely.
“I do think that we’re at a point now where adults can choose their safety method and it’s pretty cumbersome like you said to walk around without, to walk around with a mask and if you’ve been vaccinated and you know there’s very little risk if you getting the disease or passing it to someone else you shouldn’t have to wear one and if you refuse to take the shot you should as a responsible adult if you are concerned about getting it you should wear your mask,” he said.
Dr. Davis says masks have proven effective against COVID and it is still recommended to wear them until we reach herd immunity. For County Chairman Chester Ellis, he says that is the guidance they will follow.
“The quicker we get to herd immunity the quicker we get rid of these masks, am I correct Dr. Davis? And so, let’s work towards it. All of us can have our differences and we can have our difference of opinions, but what works for the body, the whole is what we’re working towards,” he said.
The county’s current mask mandate is in effect until April 6.
