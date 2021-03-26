Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall to our west today. this will allow temps top reach near record levels and keep our rain chances low. A line of showers with some storms will move in front the west but weaken as it enters our western counties. The front will stay to our north into Saturday. This will keep temps well above average, lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers and storms. Seas for will continue into Saturday. A second cold front moves through Sunday with another chance for showers and storms late. High pressure returns to our north Monday with drier air and cooler temps. We’ll see a chance for showers Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front moves in Thursday with our best chance for showers and storms.