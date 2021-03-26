Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall to our west today. this will allow temps top reach near record levels and keep our rain chances low. A line of showers with some storms will move in front the west but weaken as it enters our western counties. The front will stay to our north into Saturday. This will keep temps well above average, lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers and storms. Seas for will continue into Saturday. A second cold front moves through Sunday with another chance for showers and storms late. High pressure returns to our north Monday with drier air and cooler temps. We’ll see a chance for showers Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front moves in Thursday with our best chance for showers and storms.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance for showers and storms, greatest rain chances in our western zones, lowest along the coast, highs near 90 inland with mid 70s at the beaches.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloud with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory until 5pm. Today: S winds 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft Tonight: SW winds at 5-10 kts. Seas at 2-3. Saturday: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
