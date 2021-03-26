ECSO looking for man last seen around March 7 in Guyton

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Woodrow Allen Lariscy.
The Sheriff’s Office says Lariscy, 47, was last seen near Griffin Lake Road in Guyton around March 7, 2021. He is described as a white male with blue eyes and grey hair. He is 6′1″ and weighs about 190 pounds.
Lariscy was last seen driving a 1985 Military-style, and military green in color, Chevrolet Blazer with Georgia tag: PHV7461.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or text a tip anonymously to 847411.
