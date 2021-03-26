Feed the Boro hosting another event to help the community

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro High parking lot could be as full Saturday as it is on a school day. Feed the Boro will team with several groups to hold their monthly food drop.
They partner with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute food packages for 1,000 families each time. With many people unemployed or underemployed due to the pandemic, Feed the Boro leaders say the need has grown.
The distribution gives families of four an estimated two meals a day for a week.
“Every time we hold a food drop here, we’re supplying 56,000 meals into the Bulloch County area. We’ve done five so far,” said Don Poe, with Feed the Boro.
They anticipate reaching the 300,000 meal milestone on Saturday. They are thankful to the City of Statesboro for sponsoring this drop and say they’ll keep holding them as long as they can and as long as there’s a need.
Poe says they officially start at 9 a.m., but they’ll get things moving as soon as they have food in place and volunteers ready and they’ll go until they run out of food.
