Former Landings club pro returns for 2021 Club Car Championship

“Great to see a lot of the members from when I was here. That is about 18 years ago now. I was thinking about that, I started here, my wife told me when I was 30 years old, I had to get a job so I got one here. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me, the members here were awesome, a group of them were the ones that helped me get started a little bit and so I’ve always got a soft spot for The Landings here,” Blanks said.