Former Landings club pro returns for 2021 Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Professional golf has returned to Savannah once again with the start of the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
Professional golf is back at The Landings as well as a professional golfer very familiar with this club.
This week is a homecoming for Kris Blanks, who was a pro at The Landings before he went out on Tour. He was a pro here at Deer Creek and thanks this place for giving him a boost to playing professionally.
Blanks was a member of the PGA Tour a few years ago and is back on the Korn Ferry Tour now. And he is partnering with a former co-worker this week.
Keith Royal is a local realtor who worked with Blanks at Deer Creek is caddying for him in the Club Car Championship. The two played a lot of golf together and were back on the course together today for Blanks’ round of 73.
He says he could have played better but would not want to have been playing anywhere else today.
“Great to see a lot of the members from when I was here. That is about 18 years ago now. I was thinking about that, I started here, my wife told me when I was 30 years old, I had to get a job so I got one here. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me, the members here were awesome, a group of them were the ones that helped me get started a little bit and so I’ve always got a soft spot for The Landings here,” Blanks said.
Blanks actually won a professional tournament in Savannah once. It was a Hooter’s Tour event years ago and he worked the shop here at Deer Creek the whole week until Sunday when his boss gave him the day off to finish off the tournament.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.