Friday: Record high temperature may be broken

The spotty chance of rain lingers in our area through the weekend, but there will be plenty of dry-time. Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s through Sunday afternoon, except for the beaches where it will be much cooler. Periods of sea fog are possible along the coast through Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front sweeps through later Sunday; ushering in much cooler weather. Temperatures may remain in the 60s Monday afternoon.