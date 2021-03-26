Friday: Record high temperature may be broken

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 across the Metro. It’s a little more humid than the past few mornings, but not too bad. Visibility is good in most spots, but some patchy dense fog is possible through the morning commute.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the lower 80s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon away from the beaches. The immediate coast remains in the 70s.
It’ll be the warmest afternoon in months and a record high temperature may be broken. Friday’s record high temperature at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is 88°, Saturday’s is 87° and Sunday’s is 90°.
The forecast remains mostly dry, but a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible as a cold front stalls and weakens inland.
The spotty chance of rain lingers in our area through the weekend, but there will be plenty of dry-time. Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s through Sunday afternoon, except for the beaches where it will be much cooler. Periods of sea fog are possible along the coast through Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front sweeps through later Sunday; ushering in much cooler weather. Temperatures may remain in the 60s Monday afternoon.
A mid-week warming trend is expected with an increasing chance of rain and thunder as another cold front approaches. The second front may be even stronger. Some frost is possible next weekend. We’ll keep you updated.
