Georgia Southern hosts pro day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning three former Eagles worked out for more than a dozen NFL scouts for their pro day.
Linebacker Rashad Byrd, long snapper Ryan Langan, and defensive end Raymond Johnson III all went through drills and worked out, hoping to become the next Georgia Southern Eagle drafted into the NFL.
They all agreed with an extra year of eligibility available, it was a tough decision to make as to whether or not they were going to stay or go, but now that they’ve taken that step, they said they’re receiving good feedback, and were excited to showcase their abilities, and they relied on their former teammates to help put them at ease.
“I took some advice from another former Georgia Southern player, Kindle Vildor, and he just said this and it made it so simple to me and really helped me out, it’s just football,” Johnson said. “You know, you’ve been doing this for, since you probably- for me, since I could walk, so you know, at the end of the day, notepads, scouts out here, scouts not out here, it’s just football.”
“It was weird, because all the other nights I slept perfectly fine, but last night it was like Christmas Eve, you know,” Byrd explained. “I was sitting in bed just thinking like, ‘man, you know, tomorrow’s the day. Tomorrow’s the big- one of the biggest interviews of my life,’ so just having the chance to do that, and the anticipation was definitely huge.”
“I actually had a really good talk with Bass a couple of days ago and I asked him about the process, like how it was, what I should expect, you know? Cause I remember watching him last year, and I know you could see how he was anxious and a little bit, you know, just a little bit stressed, you know,” Langan said. “You just, who knows if you’re going to get the shot.”
The Eagles also hosted former Savannah State offensive lineman Michael Johnson for pro day.
Johnson has also signed with an agent and has gotten NFL interest. He worked out alongside Byrd and Johnson throughout the morning.
“I did not sleep a wink,” Johnson said. “I was just so amped up to come out here and compete, and show myself in front of all these scouts. You know, it’s really a feeling nothing can replace.”
The 2021 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday, April 29.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.