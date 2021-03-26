Groundbreaking ceremony for Liberty County’s first Boys and Girls Club

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Community leaders broke ground Friday on the Liberty County’s first Boys and Girls Club.
The facility will be in Walthourville off West Oglethorpe Highway.
It’s an empty lot, but it will soon become a 22,000 square foot building where Liberty County kids and teens can build a great future.
A Boys and Girls Club for Liberty County has been a dream of several county and community leaders for around 20 years. And now that dream is coming true.
The 6.3 acre lot the facility will sit on was donated by the property owner of Cedar Hill Mobile Home Park, who says he is always looking for ways to give back to the Liberty County community
“The important thing is to be able to help families educate their young, provide facilities and programs for afternoon programming, and things like that,” Associate Broker David Loo said.
It will operate under the charter of Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah.
The facility will include an indoor gym, a technology center, a learning center and much more.
Boys and Girls Club board members say it’s needed in the community and will help keep the younger generation safe, plus help with character development.
“Helping them do things that would help them be productive citizens in the future, guide them in their career, help them with homework, and some social activity, social skills development, you know, help with self-esteem,” Chairperson Edna Walthour said.
The construction of the Boys and Girls Club is expected to cost one and half million dollars.
Project organizers say the first modular unit of the building should be completed in 14 months. The rest of the building depends on funding, and the board is still looking for donations.
