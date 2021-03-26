Reidsville post office named for late state Sen. Jack Hill

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Many gathered in Reidsville Friday morning to pay tribute to a longtime state leader.
Folks in Reidsville say if you ran into Jack Hill at the Post Office, you’d probably have no idea he was one of Georgia’s most powerful figures. Here, he was just another small businessman picking up his own mail. They call this honor more than deserved.
Friends and loved ones gathered as Congressmen Buddy Carter and Rick Allen spoke about Reidsville’s native son. Hill passed away in April. He served nearly 30 years in the state legislature and helped architect the state budget much of that time.
“Let me tell you, Jack Hill was literally a legend in his own time,” Rep. Carter said.
“He made a difference in this community. He made a difference in this state. He was a great example and he lived out that example,” Rep. Allen said.
Carter served with Hill in Atlanta and called him a statesman and mentor. Others described the humble husband, father, and neighbor he was away from the politics.
“He was “just Jack” and he was always “just Jack” from the time he got into politics until he passed away unfortunately,” said Jackie Trim.
All said they were grateful to know his name will live on here.
