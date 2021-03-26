Savannah teenager shares why it was important for her to get vaccinated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After vaccine eligibility expanded in Georgia, some teenagers were rushing to book their appointment after COVID completely changed their life.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on all of us, but some of those most impacted have been teenagers. Taylor Rigsbee, a 16-year-old from Savannah, says that’s why she wanted to get her vaccine as soon as she could.
“I wanted to get my vaccine because I think it’s so important that we all get vaccinated so that we can have that herd immunity and we can all get back to some sense of normalcy,” Rigsbee said.
Rigsbee said COVID not only shut down her school, but her chance to do what she loves like theater, dance and more. Although she has a fear of needles, she asked her parents when she could get her shot.
They say they made the decision together after seeing how much their daughter missed out on.
“One thing that we have done is we’ve had conversations all year which is why our 16-year-old is the one that came to us and it wasn’t us going to her. So, in the end it was easy, but it doesn’t mean that the whole year that led up to this was easy,” her parents, Jason and Gloria Rigsbee, said.
At 16, the only vaccine approved for Taylor is Pfizer. Her parents are grateful they included teens in testing.
“I personally really appreciate it. I know it’s not easy and I also appreciate the parents who allowed their children to go through the trials to allow my daughter to be given this opportunity.”
Though it wasn’t without a wince, Rigsbee says she feels great after her first dose of the vaccine and is hopeful for her future.
“For me I am excited because theater can come back, I love that, so I am excited for that I’m excited to see everyone again and go back to school and get back into the swing of what I like to do and what I love,” she said.
Rigsbee says getting her shot was about more than just herself but protecting others.
