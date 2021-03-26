SC reports 657 new COVID-19 cases, 12 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the state has surpassed 8,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Friday’s report included 657 new confirmed and 471 probable cases; and 12 confirmed and zero probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 462,140 confirmed cases, 84,530 probable cases, 8,031 confirmed deaths and 1,061 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 24,303 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 3.6%.
To date, the state has performed over 6.6 million COVID-19 tests.
As of Friday, DHEC reported more than 1 million South Carolinians had either been fully vaccinated or had begun the vaccine process, depending on whether they took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least the first of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.
