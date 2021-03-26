Sponsorship brings security to Savannah golf championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This is the fourth year of Savannah’s professional golf tournament on Skidaway Island and there is one obvious difference.
This year, it is the Club Car Championship, with the Augusta golf cart company signing on as the event’s title sponsor
What impact will sponsorship have on the tournament? The biggest impact is on the security of the event moving forward.
Sponsorship is part of the business model of professional golf and any tournament that doesn’t have it is always susceptible to being moved from the place it is played.
Club Car signed a five-year deal in December but has already indicated that they would like to be at Savannah’s event long term. So, the tournament is more stable than it had been.
But the company has also announced its presence here this week with Club Car signage everywhere, some of their vehicles set up around the property and they are entertaining clients and business partners as well.
And, Club Car VP for Golf Business Development Fred Palmer - a Savannah Country Day graduate -- says the company and this tournament are a great fit for several reasons.
“The Landings community is a golf centric community and we’re a golf-centric company and one of our growth areas is our consumer business and this is a transportation community. People get around by golf cart or transportation vehicles. So, we saw that as a real opportunity,” Palmer said. “Second, this whole market here in Savannah, Hilton Head and the coast is a golf-centric market, so really appealing to us. And then, finally, we want to be part of the community and we want to grow the game. We want people in the Savannah area, a lot of good golf in Savannah, opportunities for people to learn, to become fans and hopefully players.”
This is, of course, the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. The Landings signed on as presenting sponsor a few months before Club Car.
So, this tournament found two sponsors in the last year, making it one of very few businesses that actually grew during the pandemic.
