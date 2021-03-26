Sponsorship brings security to Savannah golf championship

“The Landings community is a golf centric community and we’re a golf-centric company and one of our growth areas is our consumer business and this is a transportation community. People get around by golf cart or transportation vehicles. So, we saw that as a real opportunity,” Palmer said. “Second, this whole market here in Savannah, Hilton Head and the coast is a golf-centric market, so really appealing to us. And then, finally, we want to be part of the community and we want to grow the game. We want people in the Savannah area, a lot of good golf in Savannah, opportunities for people to learn, to become fans and hopefully players.”