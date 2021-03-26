Step Up Savannah continues its mission to help people find careers paths

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah-area non-profit has continued its mission, even through the pandemic, of helping people find career paths that will lead to better wages and opportunities.
Step Up Savannah’s Chatham Apprentice Program specifically looks to help those who are unemployed and underemployed.
Like many of us, Step Up Savannah’s team has had to become even more tech-savvy during the pandemic for them to be able to reach their clients virtually. But even with going virtual, Step Up Savannah’s executive director tells us they’ve been able to train 188 people during the pandemic.
The Chatham Apprentice Program gives people soft-skill training, teaches resume writing skills and conflict resolution, as well as job placement assistance, with the help of employers right here in the community.
“The one thing that the pandemic did is magnify the inequities and the disparities in our community. And Savannah is no different, and a microcosm of what’s happening in the nation,” said Alicia Johnson, Executive Director for Step Up Savannah.
Beginning next month, Amazon, Grow with Google, Georgia Ports Authority, Collins Quarter, Starbucks, Seimitsu and International Paper will be on board as employment service partners.
You can apply right now to participate in the next round of classes for the Chatham Apprentice Program, which runs from March 29 through April 22, by clicking here.
