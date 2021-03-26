Whip up this flavorful mussel pasta with help from B. Matthew’s Eatery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Want to try something new for Friday night dinner? We’ve got you covered. The executive chef of B. Matthew’s Eatery in Savannah showed us how to make a fettucine with white wine, butter, garlic sauce and mussels. Although it’s packed with flavor, this dish can be thrown together quickly.
Ingredients
- Pre-cooked fettuccine pasta (one box worth)
- 3 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped
- 2 shallots, roughly chopped
- 5-6 heirloom tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 lb. mussels, fresh or frozen
- 2 tbs. butter, cut into cubes
- Dry white wine to taste
- 1 tbs. heavy cream
- Parsley, roughly chopped for garnish
- 2-3 lemons, cut in half
- Course ground pepper to taste
Directions
- Turn stove to medium-high heat. Place butter in pan. Once melted, add shallots and garlic.
- Cook while stirring until fragrant, about 2-3 minutes. Do let the shallots or garlic brown.
- Add a generous splash of white wine to your pan. Add a generous splash of heavy cream to your pan. Cook white stirring on medium-high heat until slightly thickened.
- Add pre-cooked pasta and stir to coat. Cook while stirring for 2-3 minutes.
- Add tomatoes and mussels. Add a few generous squeezes of fresh lemon. Add pepper to taste. Turn down heat to medium and stir to mix ingredients together.
- Cover pan and let simmer for 4-5 minutes.
- Check to see if all mussels have opened.
- When all mussels have opened, plate your dish and garnish with parsley.
- Add a delicious bread and enjoy!
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.