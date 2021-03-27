1 displaced after house fire in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is displaced after an early morning fire in Liberty County Saturday.
Officials say the Walthourville Fire Department responded to a home on the 5000 block of Holmestown Road just before 1 a.m.
According to a Liberty County Sheriff’s deputy, one person was in the home at the time, but was able to make it out with no injuries.
Due to the home being fully ingulfed and no fire hydrants in the area, multiple units had to come out to keep the fire from spreading.
The fire also damaged an adjacent building and two other vehicles.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.