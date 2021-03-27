Ft. Stewart soldiers helping vaccination efforts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium site

ATLANTA (WTOC) - In addition to the eight state-run mass vaccination sites, a site at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is now operating in Georgia.
The site opened Wednesday at the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC. FEMA and the Department of Defense have brought in additional resources to help the site boost it’s capacity to potentially 6,000 shots given per day.
Some of those additional resources: more than 200 soldiers from the Third Infantry Division stationed at Ft. Stewart.
The 202 3rd ID soldiers, along with 20 other medical specialist soldiers from across the country, are helping give vaccinations on-site. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steve Chadwick tells WTOC the soldiers are able to give about 250 shots an hour.
Lt. Col. Chadwick says the soldiers are glad to be a part of the fight against COVID-19, and especially happy to help here in Georgia.
“I can tell you that our soldiers are very excited to be here. When I go around and talk to our 3rd ID soldiers, they absolutely understand the importance of this mission and they’re very excited to partner with the local and state authorities here,” says Lt. Col. Chadwick. “I think our soldiers appreciate the fact that they have the opportunity to help other Georgians, as we live here too. This is our home too.”
Chadwick says the soldiers will stay in Atlanta until they are no longer needed.
