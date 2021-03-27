One more warm day ahead of a big cool down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are well-above average this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Temperatures drop into the 70s this evening with a nice southerly breeze. Sea fog will be possible again, so be careful if you are driving around the coast. An isolated lighter shower or two will be possible around midnight for inland communities, but most of us will remain dry.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.6′ 8:31AM I -1.4′ 2:56PM I 7.5′ 8:56PM
Sunday morning starts out mild with temperatures only in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Other than an isolated morning shower, most of us stay dry during the first part of our Sunday. Highs once again jump up to the upper 80s. The record high is 90 degrees, so we may fall just short of tying it, but it will still be a warm day for this time of the year. A cold front moves in late Sunday into Monday, bringing with it a weakening line of showers and a thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is not likely.
Monday morning starts out dry with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs only top out in the upper 60s to about 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Wetter weather returns on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, beginning in the morning. Highs top out in the mid 70s with clouds and rain around.
Temperatures warm to the lower 80s again on Wednesday ahead of another cold front expected to move in. This front could bring a band of showers with a thunderstorm or two embedded within it. Much cooler air settles in for the end of the week with highs in the 60s Thursday - Saturday and morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.