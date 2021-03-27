One more warm day ahead of a big cool down

Sunday morning starts out mild with temperatures only in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Other than an isolated morning shower, most of us stay dry during the first part of our Sunday. Highs once again jump up to the upper 80s. The record high is 90 degrees, so we may fall just short of tying it, but it will still be a warm day for this time of the year. A cold front moves in late Sunday into Monday, bringing with it a weakening line of showers and a thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is not likely.