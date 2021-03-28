The Club Car Championship recognizes Military Appreciation Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the third round of Savannah’s professional golf tournament, the biggest stars are outside the ropes.
“It’s crazy that we can have all these members of the military and all these people that we learn to respect,” said Layton Steigelman, who attended Military Appreciation Day.
Respect and appreciate — Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club as golf fans get a chance to express gratitude and admiration toward service members, on the grounds, at their equipment and in the air.
“I think it’s huge. Our community is made up of a ton of soldiers and their families. They’re a huge part of the Savannah market and population. It’s something that we want to wrap our arms around and continue to celebrate,” said Cheyenne Overby, the Club Car Championship Tournament Director.
Fans get a close up look at combat gear, and a chance to meet, speak with and thank members of the military in person.
“It was so fascinating to see all the cockpits and all the different buttons that they use,” said Landry Steigelman, another attendee at Military Appreciation Day.
“They give up a lot of their lives and of course they put their lives at risk for us, so it’s nice to show the appreciation,” said Carol Schretter, who attended Military Appreciation Day.
And today especially, Saturday at Club Car was an opportunity for the military as well.
“We just came back from a nine-month deployment and the opportunity to come out and reconnect with the community that supports us when we’re here and when we’re not. A lot of soldiers come through Fort Stewart and decide to stay here for a reason. It’s because this community is so supportive,” said Capt. Ricardo Herrero, Commander of B Company 9 Engineer Battalion.
And always excited for Saturday at this event when golf shots are not all fans are looking up at.
“Seeing a veteran jump into and finalize the event for the day, it’s just a great way to close this great day,” said Capt. Herrero.
“We’re really grateful to the military for supporting this, we’re grateful to our fans for consuming it and enjoying it and being a part of it. It’s just really nice to have it back,” said Overby.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.