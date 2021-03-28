Cold front brings in rain this afternoon/evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are already in the 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. We’ll top out in the upper 80s, feeling more like June than March!
A cold front will move through late this afternoon into the evening. Showers and thunderstorms will move in along this front, with a stronger storm or two possible. The greatest threat for damaging wind will be for our far inland communities this afternoon, the line will likely weaken as it approaches the coast this evening.
Monday Tybee Tides: 9:17AM 7.6′ I 3:42PM -1.1′ I 9:43PM 8.4′
Cooler and drier air filters in behind the front. Temperatures start out in the mid 50s with highs only in the upper 60s to about 70 degrees. Most of Monday will be dry, with rain moving in from the south overnight into Tuesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning with temperatures warming back into the mid 70s during the day.
Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs back in the lower 80s. Another, stronger, cold front moves in late Wednesday into the overnight hours. Showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible along this front.
Colder air moves in behind this front, with highs only in the lower 60s on Thursday. Lows fall to the upper 30s for Savannah Friday and Saturday morning, with frost possible for our inland communities. This coming weekend looks dry but mild with upper 60s on Saturday and lower 70s on Easter Sunday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
