Deadly house fire under investigation in Burton

BURTON, S.C., (WTOC) - An investigation is underway into a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person and critically injured two others in Burton.
Emergency crews from three different agencies responded to the fire around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at a home on Dream Catcher Lane off of Cherokee Farms Road.
According to the Burton Fire Department, initial 911 calls reported an adult male was inside the home. When crews arrived, heaving fire was coming from the front of a single wide mobile home. Firefighters located the adult male in the back of the home, then was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he died.
Two additional adult males were critically injured but were not in the home when firefighters arrived on scene.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Burton Fire investigators and investigators from the South Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating this incident.
