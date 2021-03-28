High-speed police chase ends in crash in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deputy with of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop with a suspected stolen vehicle shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to ECSO. The vehicle instead took off and initiated a short high-speed chase of a mile and a half before crashing into a power pole at Little McCall Road and Courthouse Road.
Two people, a 31 year-old man and a woman of unknown age, were taken to a nearby hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ECSO. Warrants and charges are pending.
