Beaufort County to require convenience center decals for solid waste and recycling beginning April 1

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County residents will be required to have convenience center decals on their vehicles for solid waste and recycling beginning Thursday, April 1, according to a release. Enforcement officers will be on site at convenience centers to provide assistance.
Only county residents who own property will be required to have a decal. Renters are not allowed to have one. Residents without a decal may use the convenience centers on Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 without a decal. All convenience centers are closed on Wednesday, March 31.
Beaufort County residents can still apply for a decal. Only one decal will be issued to each residential property. If you have applied for decal but your application has not been approved by the county, you can submit a help request. Once an application is approved, a decal is sent via the U.S. Postal Service and an electronic decal is emailed to the address on file.
Beaufort County asks residents who have applied for a decal but not received them to not panic. Residents who have not received a decal can drop their trash off at 80 Shanklin Road in Beaufort or 104 Simmonsville Road in Bluffton. A county employee will be available to check the status of applications.
Residents who prefer to not apply for a decal must pay for individual curbside collection from a permitted waste hauler.
Any other questions or concerns can be answered on the Beaufort County website.
