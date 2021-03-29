Cardiologist at Memorial Health gives insight on how COVID-19 could effect a person’s heart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 is known to cause several health issues for some who contract the infectious disease.
There’s been some discussion that COVID-19 and blood clots can be connected, but a cardiologist here at Memorial Health says that depends on the situation.
“COVID-19 does cause some people to form blood clots, but it just depends on whether there is evidence that they already have a clot and if they don’t, whether they are at high risk for clots or not at high risk for clots,” said Dr. Randy Bottner, Cardiologist at Memorial Health.
Dr. Randy Bottner says he typically sees older patients and hasn’t seen any direct cardiac effects of COVID-19, but rather some of the same issue they see from other illnesses like rhythm abnormalities and abnormal blood tests. While he says he doesn’t handle COVID cases often, he believes long term effects on patients will vary.
“I think it’s going to be that spectrum of severity that you see in any disease process and people who are sicker and in poorer health to begin with are always going to be afflicted more by any type of infectious disease than people who are healthier.”
Dr. Bottner encourages his patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimates nearly 80 percent have got their shot. He hopes our community will follow suit so we can get past this pandemic together.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.