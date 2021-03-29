Chatham County Animal Services searching for pack of dogs in Gordonston area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services is asking residents of the Gordonston area to be on the lookout for a pack of four dogs that may be attacking chickens and free roaming cats in the neighborhood, according to a release.
Residents have seen four black and brown dogs running together around the neighborhood. Two of the dogs are larger and the other two are smaller in size.
Animal Services has increased patrols in the neighborhood, particularly those areas north of Kinzie Avenue and around Goebels and Lawton Avenues.
Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call Chatham County Animal Services at (912) 652-6575 or Report a Complaint online. Residents are advised to bring free roaming cats indoors at night and to secure all chicken coops.
