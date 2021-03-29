Coastal Health District administers 100,000th dose of COVID vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge milestone for vaccine distribution in Chatham County. The Coastal Health District has given out over 100,000 vaccines.
While that is a lot of doses given out, Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District, said they are still seeing a high demand of people who are scheduling to get their appointments. Especially now that the eligibility expanded just this past week.
Heidel said the Coastal Health District was the first part of Georgia to get the vaccine, so seeing how far they’ve come over the year and hitting this milestone makes her very proud of their team.
“Each dose is its own victory for us, but also for the person who’s getting the vaccine. To have given 100,000 of them in a pretty short time, a vaccination program that’s only a few months old, that’s pretty remarkable and we’re very proud,” Heidel said.
Other places administering the vaccine, like the mass vaccination site at Gulfstream, are also vaccinating thousands of people.
