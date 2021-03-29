Hilton Head Regional Healthcare announces plan to relax COVID-19 visitation policy

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Regional Healthcare will be relaxing its COVID-19 visitation policy for surgical and hospitalized patients beginning Thursday, April 1, according to a release.
The policy change will allow family and friends to visit patients at both Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville and Hilton Head Hospital on Hilton Head Island who were admitted for non-COVID-19 treatment or an outpatient elective procedure. The policy change does not apply to patients in the emergency departments at either hospital as well as Tidewatch Emergency Department, according to the release.
All visitors will be required to undergo a screening for fever, respiratory symptoms and travel history to high-risk locations prior to entering the hospital building. Visitors will also be required to wear visitor identification, face masks and sanitize their hands. Face masks are required to be worn at all times inside the hospital.
The number of visitors allowed will depend on the status of the patient. Admitted patients and patients undergoing a procedure have no restriction on the number of visitors. Mothers in labor may have up to three visitors. Adult ER patients may have one visitor and pediatric ER patients may have up to two visitors.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.