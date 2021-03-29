Hinesville begins Transit Infrastructure Improvement Project

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Liberty County can expect to get around town easier.
Monday, the City of Hinesville started its Transit Infrastructure Improvement Project.
More than 30 bus stops are located around Liberty County. Some hard to find, unless you read the sign. Others with no safe area to wait for the bus.
This is what Hinesville’s transit infrastructure project hopes to improve.
Crews began construction at Savannah Technical College, just one of 10 bus stops that will see improvements.
At this bus stop the city plans to add a sidewalk and bus shelter. Improvements at other stops can also include crosswalks or a concrete pad.
It’s costing the City $325,000, and it’ll be funded by the CARES act.
As more funding becomes available, the city will start on 15 other bus stops that were identified as needing improvements.
“It’s about being able to utilize the transit system in a way that’s convenient, in a way that’s accessible for everybody. Obviously with public transportation, you often times have to wait at a bus stop for 15 or 20 minutes. If that happens here in Georgia, in the afternoon you might be waiting in the rain or waiting in the heat, that could often times discourage people,” said Assistant City Manager Ryan Arnold.
Depending on the weather, the City of Hinesville expects to be done with construction by August.
