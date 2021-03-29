Hinesville Fire launches local training program

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was a historic day for Hinesville Fire Department.
It was the start of its new in-house training program for firefighter recruits.
“The start of us becoming the premiere fire department of the southeast.”
Hinesville firefighter recruits will now train in Hinesville. For years, recruits would train for two months at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in the town of Forsyth, just northwest of Macon.
“That’s a huge difference regarding expenses, out of pocket for the department and as well as the mental health for our employees,” said Capt. Alex Mason, Hinesville Fire Training Officer.
Captain Alex Mason, along with other fire instructors, will be able to train their own, something recruit Adam Ziter sees as beneficial.
“I think it’s going to be great to get the teaching from all the guys I’m going to work with, and get the experience from the guys I’m going to work with,” Ziter said.
They say the recruits will get the same level of training and receive the same certifications as they would at the academy. But with in-house training, they’ll be able to get trained quicker.
“Right now the academy is only accepting two personnel per department, so that would put us six months, if our personnel got accepted to the next three classes, at a minimum to get these people trained,” said Capt. Mason.
An eight-week program that focuses on physical fitness, fire history, firefighting skills and more.
But these recruits will gain something even bigger than just the skills it takes to be a Hinesville firefighter.
“It’s another family that you get to be a part of,” said Ziter.
One part of the program will take place at Bryan County’s burn building for a live fire simulation, but Hinesville has already received funding to build its own burn building. Construction on that is expected to start soon.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.